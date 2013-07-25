FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hibu reaches deal for creditors to take control of company
#Credit Markets
July 25, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

Hibu reaches deal for creditors to take control of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British directories publisher Hibu Plc reached an agreement with a co-ordinating committee of creditors for them to take control of the company, ending a near two-year struggle to rein in debt.

Hibu said its debt of 2.3 billion pound will be exchanged by lenders for all of the equity in a new group holding company that will own key Hibu subsidiaries.

The deal is subject to the approval of lenders holding 75 percent of the debt, the company said. The co-ordinating committee represents 32.8 percent of Hibu’s debt.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
