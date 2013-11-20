HICL infrastructure fund eyes assets outside Britain

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - One of Britain’s biggest listed infrastructure investment funds is looking for more assets outside its home market as a UK model for funding public works projects with private money catches on overseas.

HICL, which invests in public infrastructure and concessions such as hospitals, roads and schools, said on Wednesday it added 10 new investments and boosted stakes in three others over the six months to September, spending 198 million pounds ($319 million).

These were concentrated in the UK, a pioneer in the harnessing of private sector funding for government-led initiatives, which has in the past helped to produce iconic projects such as the Channel Tunnel linking England and France.

Infrastructure has become popular with institutional and individual investors because it can provide steady income streams from sources such as road tolls and inflation-indexed contract revenues.

Investing in infrastructure is also increasingly encouraged by governments seeking to boost private sector financing as they struggle to cut spending and limit public debt.

Tony Roper, head of secondary infrastructure at InfraRed Capital, which acts as investment adviser to the fund, told Reuters the firm had made two more investments since September and now it wants to do more.

“We are starting to see more potential overseas investments ... the use of private sector money is being exported,” he told Reuters, flagging current opportunities in Ireland, France and Australia but did not identify them.

HICL said in an earnings statement for its half year that the value of its investment portfolio had increased 18.5 percent since the end of March, when it was valued at 1.2 billion pounds.