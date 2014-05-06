FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HICL Infrastructure raises its stake in two projects
#Financials
May 6, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HICL Infrastructure raises its stake in two projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd :

* New investment and an incremental acquisition

* Announces a new investment in form of a 10 pct interest in N17/N18 Gort to Tuam PPP scheme

* Also announces acquisition of further 16.5 pct interest in Miles Platting Social Housing PFI project in Manchester from Adactus Housing Association Ltd

* Construction of new road will commence in June 2014 and is expected to be completed in November 2017

* During 25 year operating period of concession n17/n18 project will receive availability payments from NRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
