FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Hi-Crush Partners prices IPO at $17/unit -underwriter
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Hi-Crush Partners prices IPO at $17/unit -underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects throughout to clarify the company priced its common units and not shares)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hi-Crush Partners LP priced its initial public offering of 11.25 million units at $17 each, below its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

Hi-Crush Partners, which provides proppant sand material for fracking, had said last week it was expecting to sell its common units at between $19 and $21 apiece.

The company, which counts units of Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc as its customers, had filed with U.S. regulators last month to raise up to $200 million.

Hi-Crush Partners is expected to start trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HCLP.” (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and M.D. Golan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.