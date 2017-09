TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd said on Tuesday that they are considering a merger, adding that at this stage nothing has been decided.

The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the two are in talks to merge under a joint holding company, a move that would create Japan’s biggest group of regional banks. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)