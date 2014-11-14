FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Yokohama, Higashi-Nippon Bank reach basic merger agreement
November 14, 2014

Bank of Yokohama, Higashi-Nippon Bank reach basic merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Yokohama Ltd and Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd said on Friday they have reached a basic agreement to merge, a move that will create Japan’s biggest regional bank.

The two regional lenders will aim to set up a holding company in April 2016, they said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, Bank of Yokohama and Higashi-Nippon Bank had announced they were considering a merger, amid growing pressure from regulators for consolidation in the regional bank industry due to weak growth prospects. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
