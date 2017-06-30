* Italian company pays up for bond
* Terms amended to get over the line
* Investors wary of legal risks
By Yoruk Bahceli
LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Manutencoop paid a hefty price to
get a troubled trade over the line.
The deal, which came four days later than originally
planned, became the year's highest yielding junk bond in euros
from a Single B borrower when it priced on Thursday.
The bond came with a 9% coupon but at a two-point discount
to par, giving a yield of 9.519%. Manutencoop had to widen
pricing substantially during the execution process.
Investors on Tuesday said the transaction would come with a
9% yield, already the wide end of the 8.75%-9% range heard on
June 23 - the date the deal was originally slated to price. The
only official guidance put out by leads was the final yield.
That yield was a good 150bp more than the previous highest
this year from a Single-B name: a five non-call three senior
secured from Travelex in late April.
As with that Travelex trade, Manutencoop - a facilities
management outfit - also had to sweeten the terms of its deal in
favour of investors, who pushed back on the original structure
given the Italian company's involvement in three lawsuits.
The five-year senior secured notes were cut to €360m from
the initial €420m proposed when the deal was mandated on June
21, and call protection was extended to three years from two.
The deal's covenants were also amended, with a 10% call at
103 and portability clauses removed from the documents. Other
leverage-dependent covenants were amended to cut the level of
debt the company will be allowed to take on.
CHALLENGES
A banker at one of the leads said the main challenges were
investor concerns around the lawsuits.
Certainly, many investors told IFR that they were avoiding
it due to these legal risks.
"How can you be sure that it isn't the tip of the iceberg?
It's endemic," one said, while a second investor recalled
that the company has had major contracts pulled in the past.
The company is involved in two investigations for alleged
antitrust violations and bribery. Manutencoop also said last
month that it had been formally excluded by Italian procurement
agency Consip from cleaning tenders for barracks and public
hospitals.
It is appealing a third antitrust violation decision, having
been fined €14.7m following an Italian competition authority
decision in 2015.
MISREAD SENTIMENT
The deal was announced following an investor meeting to
provide clarification on the lawsuits. But sources said the
leads had misread investor sentiment in bringing the deal.
"Maybe the banks had a bit too much confidence in the
market," said a third investor.
Sources also found it odd that the company proceeded with
the deal despite ending up with a higher coupon than the bond
that is being refinanced.
"Given their bonds have a 2020 maturity, why would you
replace it with a higher coupon today?" asked the first
investor.
The refinanced deal - a €300m 2020 senior secured issue -
carries an 8.5% coupon.
However, the lead said such criticisms were misleading due
to the additional leverage being added by the transaction, which
is extending the issuer's curve.
As well refinancing the 2020s, proceeds will be used to buy
back minority shares held by private equity sponsors, which the
lead said was important to the company in order to pursue its
long-term plans.
PRICING POWER
The deal is a further sign that pricing power in the
high-yield market on both sides of the Atlantic is slowly
turning around.
Companies have been able to dictate terms in recent months
as a general lack of supply has left investors as price-takers.
And while that generally remains the case, examples such as
Manutencoop and Travelex in Europe, and Norwegian oil company
Aker and cable operator Charter Communications in the US show
that investors are fighting back in certain circumstances.
Aker downsized a proposed US$500m deal to US$400m this week,
while Charter Communications pulled a US$1.5bn deal last week,
returning instead through a split-rated entity.
JP Morgan (B&D) and UniCredit were joint books.
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Philip Wright, Sudip
Roy, Julian Baker, Matthew Davies)