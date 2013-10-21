FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2013

Jarrett joins Credit Agricole as head of high yield syndicate

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Jermaine Jarrett has joined Credit Agricole as head of the high yield bond syndicate in London, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. Jarrett started in his new role today.

Jarrett was previously head of high yield syndicate and capital markets at Mizuho International, but left the bank in late July. Jarrett started his role at Mizuho in 2010 and worked at Credit Agricole prior to this.

Jarrett started his career in banking at Lehman Brothers in 1997, and went on to work for GE Commercial Finance. (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers)

