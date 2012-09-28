High-yield dividend deals not ruled out yet

* Market volatility to impact pricing and leverage

* Dividend deals are an alternative to struggling sales

* Investors cautious about skin in the game

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Sept 28 (IFR) - Private equity firms could still potentially tap the European high-yield bond market to finance dividends despite the return of volatility, but if they do take this route they will face higher costs and find leverage multiples likely capped.

Financial market conditions have turned relatively chilly in just one week, with investors pushing back on deals, both in the U.S. and Europe, where tightly priced bonds have underperformed in the secondary market.

Nevertheless, there’s still evidence that liquidity in the asset class remains deep, and is underpinning confidence that bull-market dividend recapitalisation deals can get done.

September still set a new monthly record for global high-yield supply at more than USD50bn, with more than EUR9bn-equivalent worth of deals priced by European issuers across the major currencies, according to Barclays.

“We are working on three or four live deals for dividend recap bonds in Europe where leverage on performing names can be taken back up to the level of the original leveraged buyout,” said one high-yield syndicate banker.

Companies such as chemicals firms Oxea and RAC both fall into that category, banking sources said.

The former held a non-deal roadshow in the spring, when it sounded out investors for a Payment-In-Kind dividend deal which never materialised as market conditions turned sour, the sources said.

The company has significantly reduced leverage to around two times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA). In addition, the company’s existing bond - a 9.625% EUR257m high-yield bond which also paid a dividend to private equity owner Advent - has performed very well, currently bid at a cash price of 110 and yielding 7%.

RAC, meanwhile, is heard to be working on a dividend deal, potentially in loan format, and is looking at options to take leverage on its junior debt up to around seven times EBITDA, one market source said.

PE FIRMS’ BEST OPTION

Dividend recapitalisations, some bankers say, offer the best option for private equity firms looking to raise cash at a time when a number of M&A talks have collapsed due to a gridlock in pricing negotiations, and public listings remain tough.

With that in mind, financial sponsors Permira and Triton, which failed to sell their respective businesses Iglo and Ruetgers earlier this year, are considering deals.

“There has been very limited leveraged buyout activity but that is not due to a lack of liquidity because sponsors are flush with cash. It has more to do with a valuation divide between buyers and sellers and caution by banks to commit financing for long duration into an uncertain high-yield market,” said the banker.

Although the Crossover has widened, at its current level of 555bp it is still tantalisingly close to yearly lows. Spreads have also tightened substantially with Barclay’s European high-yield index ex-financials currently yielding around 6.9%.

“The Crossover may have widened, but if you look at all-in funding rates, they are still very cheap,” said David Newman, a fund manager at Rogge Global Partners.

“Sponsors can keep printing at 6%, 7% and even 8% to get a 20% internal rate of return on equity. In my mind, that’s still an easy decision.”

SKIN IN THE GAME

Some investors are keeping an open mind, even after this week’s correction in spreads, but there’s no doubt that compared to the U.S. where markets rarely close, Europe is a different ball game.

“We are firmly of the view that primary markets should never close,” said Peter Higgins, a high yield portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management, speaking on Wednesday when the Crossover posted one of its biggest daily moves wider this year.

“Fundamentally good quality credits, structured appropriately should always have access to the new issue market at a price.”

High-yield investors have already had a taste of dividend recapitalisations this month - most notably from Orange Switzerland which issued two high-yield bonds in September which paid private equity owner Apax Partners almost USD300m in dividends.

“As a credit investor, we prefer our interests to be aligned with those of private equity sponsors,” added Higgins.

“When a dividend is taken out, that ultimately means there is less cash from their original investment left in the business. If all the cash is taken out, then those interests may become misaligned. We are more cautious in those situations, but the price may be enough to compensate for that.”

Ultimately, the amount of leverage that can be added to such deals comes down to whether the free cash flow in the business can support the extra debt, he said. The leverage on Orange’s deal was increased back to its initial LBO level of four times.

ATTRACTIVE PREMIUMS

The concession offered by issuers over existing unsecured debt is also crucial. Investors are keen to buy higher-yielding paper from good companies, but only if the yield is attractive enough.

Dividend deals should always come at a premium to other unsecured debt, said Newman.

“If you are helping someone make their 25 percent IRR, should you really give them that money at 6 percent?,” Newman added.

Prior to 2005, the premium would have been close to 125bp, he added. Orange Switzerland paid a concession of around 100bp on its latest dividend deal.

CDRT, the parent company of Emergency Medical Services, this week raised USD450m from a five-year senior PIK toggle - the first such deal since March - to fund a one-time dividend deal to sponsor CD&R just a year after its primary LBO.

The deal faced some pushback from investors and a few changes were made to the structure, but it eventually priced at a discount to yield 10.028%.

A PIK toggle, a non-cash paying deal, could be a step too far for Europe.

“A PIK holdco dividend is certainly riskier, but we don’t shy away from doing our credit work on any structures. If a private equity company has earned the right to take a dividend by growing and deleveraging the business, we will look at those deals in all kinds of markets,” said Higgins.