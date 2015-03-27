Dwindling debuts threaten to slow European junk's growth

* Private equity firms shun high-yield

* Debut deals slow but stalwarts take advantage

* Bond to bond deals push in pricing

By Robert Smith

LONDON, March 27 (IFR) - European high-yield issuance may be up a whopping 89% on the year, but the steady stream of companies replacing loans with bonds has dried up in recent months.

With the loan market driving a race to the bottom, offering attractive terms for challenged credits, high-yield has lost its grip on what had been a main driver for the asset class.

Issuance in January and February surpassed EUR17bn - an increase of EUR8bn year-on-year - but loan-to-bond refinancings have accounted for very little of that.

There were only two loan-to-bond debuts in that time, signalling a sea change for a market that saw 15 such deals in June and July 2014, just a half-year previously.

“Sponsors aren’t refinancing loans with bonds at the moment because they’re eyeing exits and don’t want to be call-constrained,” said Henrik Johnsson, head of EMEA high-yield and loan capital markets at Deutsche Bank.

CHANGING COURSE

Before the shift, private equity sponsors had been coming to the junk-bond market in droves, using them to strip out covenants and clear legacy LBO loans.

But with the European covenant-lite loan market booming, many companies are changing direction.

Swiss chemicals company Ineos, for example, had turned to bonds after the financial crisis, when its owners nearly lost control of the business in a stand-off with lenders over covenant breaches.

Yet this month it nearly doubled a new cov-lite loan from EUR750m- to EUR1.425bn-equivalent, allowing it to repay both FRNs and fixed-rate bonds - and market-watchers say others are likely to follow.

“Price tension between cov-lite loans and bonds has always been there in the States, but it’s now greater than I can ever remember in Europe,” said a banker on the Ineos deal.

Johnsson said the balance between the two markets is much more even now.

“The dearth of loan issuance over the past few years has created a great dynamic there, as loan investors are desperately looking to stay invested,” he told IFR.

It also means that frequent issuers are able to screw in pricing on bond-to-bond refinancings as existing bondholders need to stay invested.

SILVER LINING

Not all investors will take a dim view of the reversal in traffic after bonds with loan-like features such as short non-call periods gained prominence last year.

The shortening of non-call periods in high-yield was a key issue raised by prominent investors in a letter to the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) last month.

The rally in rates is also convincing issuers to make more widespread use of make-whole calls.

High-yield borrowers typically wait until a bond’s non-call period ends before refinancing debt, as financing costs step down dramatically.

But companies such as Unitymedia and the AA have opted to exercise make-whole calls in March as the interest savings outweigh the upfront costs.

The AA’s CFO Martin Clarke said this week that the company would save around £45m in interest a year by refinancing its Class B note now, outweighing £60m of breakage costs.

“We don’t like handing capital profits to bondholders as a matter of course,” Clarke said.

“But if you look at the pay back on this particular deal, I think you’ll agree this is an appropriate time to take advantage of very strong conditions in the high-yield market.”

Although loan to bond refinancing deals have picked up in March, they have mainly come from frequent high-yield issuers such as Italian telecoms firm Wind and UK cable company Virgin Media and not debut issuers.

Johnsson said that this is because call protection matters far less to corporates, who are still turning to the bond market due to lower rates.

As such, the few euro debuts in March were mostly from US corporates or companies such as Merlin Entertainment, which is a Double-B rated firm with listed equity.

“For higher quality issuers the bond market will be more competitive on a spread basis versus loans,” said a high-yield syndicate banker. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers and Marc Carnegie.)