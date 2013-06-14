Aggressive deals struggle as high yield tourists flee

* Experienced investors reassert discipline, seek bargains

* Stronger credits price, but further outflows pose problem

* Aggressive deals postponed, others tank in secondary

By Robert Smith

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - Yield hungry investors lured into the European junk bond market are now fleeing the asset class in droves, raising funding costs for borrowers and slamming the door on aggressive deals reliant on support from inexperienced buyers.

For seasoned high yield investors, the exodus has brought a long hoped for return to normality, and has also eased fears of a more brutal correction further down the road.

“Good deals will still be able to come to market at a level, but more marginal businesses may get pushed out,” said Peter Aspbury, a high yield portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

“Those depending on the high-yield market to provide them with a liquidity lifeline will be burning incense on the altar of low yields.”

Funds are now vetoing highly leveraged bonds from issuers that have little chance of reducing debt, and demanding sky-high coupons on more questionable structures including deeply subordinated Payment-In-Kind toggles.

Kloeckner Pentaplast, which only emerged from restructuring last year, priced a PIK toggle at just 10.25% in the first week of May, upsizing the deal by 50% on the back of demand.

Just a month later, Unilabs had to offer a heftier 13% yield on its EUR175m PIK toggle, in a clear indication that the balance of power is shifting. It eventually had to postpone the issue even after rewriting the terms and removing controversial features like portability.

“When we launched the deal, portable bonds were pricing without a blink,” said a source close to the deal.

“The boot is definitely on the other foot with investors. They rightly feel they have more negotiating power.”

PUSHING THE ENVELOPE

Racier structures have coincided with a sustained credit rally between late March and the end of May, which saw the iTraxx Crossover index tighten by more than 100bp to multi-year lows of 366bp on May 22.

Not only have the buoyant conditions helped drive issuance volumes to USD60bn so far this year versus USD70bn for the whole of 2012, according to Moody‘s, but they have also enabled issuers to push the boundaries on leverage.

The average leverage for first-time issuers reached a multiple of 5.4 in the first quarter of 2013 from 4.5 in 2010, Moody’s said in a report published this week.

“Although we haven’t seen a return to the excesses of the past, there have definitely been deals in recent months that pushed the envelope,” said Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate at Mizuho.

A broad-based sell-off in credit since May 23, sparked by concerns over tapering of QE, seems to have put a stop to that for now. By June 13, the day Unilabs was pulled, the Crossover breached 490bp, proving its 6.5 leverage was a step too far.

Investment grade managers and hedge funds that are now abandoning the asset class are paying the price for not doing their homework.

Spanish bus company Avanza’s EUR175m senior notes, for example, which priced on May 23 at par, sank as low as 87 as the market turned. Given that its revenues are dependent on demand from low-income people in a country where unemployment is well above 20%, it is hardly a surprise that the deal is performing so badly, some bankers say.

Bonds in recently restructured Eircom have dropped six points to a price of 94, while the three-part bond issued by UK retailer New Look is languishing between 94 and 96.

“The fact that some issues got away successfully is partly a function of the number of non-high yield specialists dipping into the market,” said Jarrett.

FORCED SELLING FEAR

The differentiation between stronger and weaker credits that is clearly asserting itself in both the primary and secondary market is a positive signal, bankers say.

Single B credits have widened out by around 100bp, while BB paper is approximately half that, David Ross, head of leverage finance EMEA at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said.

Aspbury also pointed out that even before the recent sell-off, first quarter earnings had started to affect the relative performance of certain credits.

“If results start to rattle the nerves of high yield tourists, this should help to bring fundamental credit selection back to the fore,” he said.

Deals are still printing, albeit at levels that are at least 100bp wider than they would have a fortnight ago, and few predict a repeat of the shutdown of 2011.

But that may hinge on the pace of redemptions and whether this will in turn lead to forced selling. Over the past two weeks, US high yield outflows are just shy of USD8bn.

A sharp drop in bonds issued by ONO and Europcar, which become callable this year, have particularly rattled investors.

“High coupon bonds that are very likely to be called soon have actually dropped a couple of points, indicating that investors are looking for liquidity wherever they can find it rather than realizing losses on higher beta securities,” said Aspbury.