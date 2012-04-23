HY EURO WRAP: Ineos kicks off USD2.2bn bond roadshow

LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - Chemical company Ineos kicked off a European roadshow for a USD2.2bn dual-currency high-yield bond on Monday as it seeks to lessen the risk of breaking strict financial rules on its bank debt in the event of another downturn in the economy.

Ineos will hold an investor call on Tuesday, with pricing expected on Thursday via joint global coordinators Barclays and JP Morgan, and joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs and UBS.

The refinancing is aimed at improving the highly cyclical company’s financial flexibility by replacing strict loan maintenance financial covenants with looser bond covenants, while also improving its maturity profile.

The bond proceeds will be used to repay in full a bank revolver facility due in 2013, a term loan due in 2014 and a second-lien tranche due in 2015, according to Moody‘s.

“These repayments would remove Ineos’s refinancing risk in 2013 and 2014, and reduce it substantially in 2015, when the first senior secured notes become due,” said Moody‘s, which upped its outlook on all of Ineos’s ratings to positive from stable on Friday.

The rating agency has assigned a provisional B1 rating to the new senior secured notes maturing in 2020, as well as the new covenant-lite USD1.5bn Term Loan B, which is also expected to price this week.

“The refinancing addresses some of Moody’s main concerns regarding the high vulnerability of Ineos’s current capital structure in case of a downturn, especially given the tight financial covenants attached to all the outstanding bank facilities and the several other restrictive covenants that lenders imposed on Ineos during the recent severe recession,” Moody’s said.

At worst, Ineos could trigger a default on its debt if lenders do not agree to a waiver in the event that the company does not satisfy its maintenance rules every quarter.

The chemical company’s earnings have been volatile in the wake of falling demand and a weaker economic growth backdrop, but its first quarter trading improved, the company said last week.

Based on unaudited management information, Ineos said EBITDA for the first quarter of 2012 was EUR465m. That was lower than the EUR577m for Q1 2011, but substantially above the EUR190m for Q4 2011.

Ineos estimated net debt leverage at approximately 3.8 times as at the end of March 2012.

One banker involved in the transaction said a widening in spreads on Monday, on the back on renewed political fears in Europe including a collapse in budget talks in the Netherlands over the weekend, should not impact the deal’s process.

By 1333GMT, the iTraxx Crossover index was 17bp wider at 693bp, according to Markit.

“The market has backed up a little bit after the weak manufacturing data and disappointing news out of the Netherlands, but from an economic standpoint, conditions are not any more bleak than a week ago and we’re not seeing a big sell-off,” the banker said.

Ineos tapped bond markets in February with a USD1bn 8.375% senior secured bond maturing in 2019 and a EUR500m floating rate note which was double the minimum size initially announced following strong demand from collateralised loan obligations (CLOs).

Strong demand enabled the issuer to print the fixed-rate bond inside the initial price guidance range.

The USD1bn February 2019 bond is bid at 105, according to Tradeweb, having priced at par, while the EUR500m FRN is hovering around reoffer.

This time round, Ineos is looking to raise more with longer-dated eight-year bonds, but will once again split the deal between euros and dollars.

“Ineos is chipping away at refinancing its debt. The February deal was an opportunistic trade, when markets were still quite choppy. We’ve held up relatively well since then,” the banker said.

ACQUISITION BUZZ

The other focus in the market was M&A activity after Vodafone said it would buy Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) for GBP1.04bn which will be funded by its cash reserves.

UBS is acting as sole financial advisor to Vodafone, while Barclays and Rothschild are acting as joint financial advisors to CWW.

Vodafone said on a conference call on Monday that it still had to make a decision on what to do with CWW’s existing debt - a GBP230m convertible bond maturing in November 2014 and a GBP260m revolving credit facility that the company recently renegotiated with its lenders.

The GBP200m high-yield bonds issued by Cable & Wireless International and Cable & Wireless Limited - maturing in March 2019 and August 2012 bonds respectively - will not be impacted by the takeover following the demerger of CWW and Cable & Wireless Communications a couple of years ago.

“They are completely separate entities,” said one high-yield analyst familiar with the C&W Communications debt structure.