Ex-Highbridge exec Bartlett readies North Asia hedge fund
June 14, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-Highbridge exec Bartlett readies North Asia hedge fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Former Highbridge Capital portfolio manager Toby Bartlett is preparing to launch a hedge fund in July or August to bet primarily on Japanese and Korean shares, a fund marketing document obtained by Reuters shows.

The long/short market neutral hedge fund will invest in North Asian companies driven by domestic demand and expected to see price swings as a result of earnings and corporate events such as share buybacks or mergers and acquisitions, the document showed.

Bartlett could not be reached for comment.

Bartlett worked with Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Highbridge Capital, who quit the firm last year to start his own hedge fund Myriad on Dec 1.

He managed the Asian consumer sector for Highbridge with a focus on Japan, according to one of his former colleagues, who was not authorised to talk to the media and thus declined to be named. Bartlett left the firm at the end of last year to start his own hedge fund company, Arena Capital Management.

The fund manager worked for Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group between 2007 and 2009 and global mutual fund firm Fidelity Investments between 2004 and 2007. He focused on Japan at both the firms, the marketing document showed.

Bloomberg reported the news earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
