UPDATE 1-Ex-Citi, M.Stanley, Highbridge execs plan Asia hedge funds

* Ex-Citi manager Yeo plans Naga Cap with former M.Stanley exec Dunnett

* Former Highbridge fund manager Bartlett to launch Arena Capital

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, June 14 (Reuters) - Former Citigroup portfolio manager Yang Yeo and Janice Dunnett, who earlier ran Morgan Stanley’s convertible bond franchise in the Asia Pacific, are preparing to launch a hedge fund in the third quarter of 2012, a fund marketing document obtained by Reuters showed.

Naga Capital Master Fund, which the two executives are setting up in Hong Kong, will target an annual return of 15 percent through investments in credit, equity and convertible bonds in the region, according to the document.

In a separate move, former Highbridge Capital portfolio manager Toby Bartlett is preparing to launch a hedge fund in July or August to bet primarily on Japanese and Korean shares, according to another fund marketing document seen by Reuters.

The two groups of hedge fund managers join the likes of William Lee, the former head of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s equity derivatives group for Asia-Pacific, and former Nomura Holdings Inc trader Benjamin Fuchs who plan to launch their own hedge funds this year.

Such moves come as proprietary desk traders leave banks in light of the upcoming ‘Volcker Rule’ which will limit the extent to which banks can make bets with their own capital.

Yeo, who is in the process of raising capital for the Naga Capital fund, declined to comment when contacted by phone.

Co-Chief Investment Officer Yeo, who worked for four-and-a-half years at Citigroup Global Markets managing the firm’s Asia investments from London and Hong Kong, was earlier a research analyst covering European retail stocks at Goldman Sachs.

Dunnett, co-CIO and chief executive of Naga Capital, worked for Standard Chartered Bank before joining Morgan Stanley in 2010. Earlier, Dunnett worked for Credit Suisse where she headed convertible bond sales for the Asia Pacific.

ARENA CAPITAL

Bartlett’s long/short market neutral hedge fund Arena Capital will invest in North Asian firms driven by domestic demand and those seeing price swings as a result of earnings and corporate events such as share buybacks or mergers and acquisitions.

Bartlett could not be reached for comment.

He worked with Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of JPMorgan’s Highbridge Capital who quit the firm last year to start his own hedge fund Myriad on Dec 1.

Bartlett managed the Asian consumer sector for Highbridge with a focus on Japan, according to one of his former colleagues, who was not authorised to talk to the media and thus declined to be named. Bartlett left the firm at the end of last year to start his own hedge fund company.

The fund manager worked for Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group between 2007 and 2009 and global mutual fund firm Fidelity Investments between 2004 and 2007. He focused on Japan at both the firms, the marketing document showed.