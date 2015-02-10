FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Highbridge appoints David Ross as CEO of portfolio company
February 10, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Highbridge appoints David Ross as CEO of portfolio company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Investment firm Highbridge Principal Strategies appointed David Ross as the chief executive of its newly formed portfolio company, Sierra Investments Holdings Ltd.

Ross previously was the CEO of insurance brokerage and risk management firm Arthur J. Gallagher International.

Sierra Investments is the vehicle through which Highbridge will invest in insurance broker Towergate Group Plc, which was acquired by an investor group led by Highbridge last week. Ross will become CEO of Towergate following a transition period. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

