Jan 27 (Reuters) - High Co SA :

* Q4 gross profit 17.8 million euros ($20.24 million), up 0.9 pct vs year ago

* FY gross profit 70.9 million euros, up 1.0 pct vs year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)