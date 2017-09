Aug 28 (Reuters) - High Co SA

* H1 net profit Eur 4.4 million versus Eur 5.5 million last year

* H1 revenue Eur 63.59 million versus Eur 63.23 million in H1 2013

* Sees FY capex below Eur 2 million versus Eur 2.4 million last year

* Sees FY net earnings per share to grow in double digits Source text: bit.ly/1qCQr84 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)