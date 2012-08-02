Payment processor Higher One's shares soar on PE sale talks

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Higher One Holdings Inc rose as much as 13 percent in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange following a news report that the payment processor was on the lookout for a buyer.

The company is seeking a buyer and has contacted private-equity firms, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

New Haven, Connecticut-based Higher One declined to comment saying it does not respond to rumors or speculation.

Higher One, which provides payment software and services to colleges and students, competes with SLM Corp’s Sallie Mae, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The company, which went public in June 2010, also provides banking and debit card services to students.

The payment processor, valued at about $650 million, is expected to report its quarterly results on Aug 7. For the first quarter, it had earned $13.4 million, or 23 cents per share, on revenue of $57.8 million.

Higher One shares, which touched their life low last week, were up 7 percent at $11.86 during afternoon trade on Thursday.