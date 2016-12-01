Apple's Sewell tops list of highest-paid GCs at U.S. public companies

The $25 million in compensation Apple Inc’s Bruce Sewell received in 2015 put him at the top of the list of the 20 highest-paid general counsels at U.S. public companies compiled by research firm Equilar.

According to Equilar, Sewell’s 2015 pay was largely due to a $20 million stock grant. It was more than twice that of the second lawyer on the list, Greg Rayford of Cheniere Energy Inc, who earned over $12.2 million in 2015.

