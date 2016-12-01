FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Sewell tops list of highest-paid GCs at U.S. public companies
#Westlaw News
December 1, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

Apple's Sewell tops list of highest-paid GCs at U.S. public companies

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

The $25 million in compensation Apple Inc’s Bruce Sewell received in 2015 put him at the top of the list of the 20 highest-paid general counsels at U.S. public companies compiled by research firm Equilar.

According to Equilar, Sewell’s 2015 pay was largely due to a $20 million stock grant. It was more than twice that of the second lawyer on the list, Greg Rayford of Cheniere Energy Inc, who earned over $12.2 million in 2015.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gOELhE

