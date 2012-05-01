UPDATE 1-Highfields nominates three to CoreLogic board

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Highfields Capital Management on Tuesday nominated three people as possible directors on CoreLogic Inc’s board, signaling that the hedge fund is using all tools to press for management changes at the data and analytics company.

Highfields, a long-time CoreLogic shareholder, named Barry Baker, Glenn Christenson and Farhad Nanji as its candidates for election to the board of directors at the 2012 annual meeting of stockholders, it said in a regulatory filing.

Two months ago, the Boston-based hedge fund, which oversees roughly $11.6 billion, went public with its efforts to push for management changes at the Santa Ana-based company after CoreLogic abandoned plans for a strategic review.

Highfields in March criticized the company’s proposed corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling plans to expand its board a “minor cosmetic” adjustment. It previously said that the board is dominated by hand-picked directors whose skills are not appropriate to oversee the company.

On Tuesday, Highfields took a more conciliatory tone in a letter to CoreLogic Chief Executive Van Skilling, saying it wanted to keep all options open.

CoreLogic did not immediately have a comment.

“It is our hope that the availability of numerous high quality candidates leads you to make the meaningful Board changes that are necessary to achieve the company’s full potential,” Highfields General Counsel Joseph Mazzella wrote to Skilling. “However, without assurance that this will be the case, and given today’s deadline for shareholder nominations, we have submitted documents to the Company’s corporate secretary to preserve our rights and formally nominate three individuals for election to CoreLogic’s Board of Directors,” he added.

While Highfields prefers to avoid the limelight, its recent public calls for change at CoreLogic have placed it in a small but growing number of high-profile investors in other companies - including Daniel Loeb and William Ackman - who are pushing for improved management and better returns for shareholders.

Besides nominating Nanji, a managing director who specializes in mortgage backed and other asset backed securities at Highfields, the fund also named Baker, a private equity firm executive with experience in business and information services, and Christenson, who has experience as an executive officer and director of private and publicly traded companies, as possible directors.

CoreLogic said in March that it had hired recruiting firm Spencer Stuart to find new board candidates. Highfields has sent names of people it would consider to be appropriate board members to the recruiting firm.

Highfields’ lawyer said he hopes that its nominations and a contested election of directors will be unnecessary and urged the board to do more than simply add two directors to its current board.

CoreLogic, which reported double-digit increases in revenue, operating and net income in the first quarter of 2012, has also seen its share price climbed 29.16 percent since January. It closed trading on the New York Stock Exchange at $16.84 on Tuesday.