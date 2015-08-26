FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. high-frequency trading case vs exchanges, Barclays is dismissed
#Funds News
August 26, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. high-frequency trading case vs exchanges, Barclays is dismissed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock exchanges and Barclays Plc on Wednesday won the dismissal of U.S. litigation accusing them of rigging markets to benefit high-frequency traders and costing ordinary investors billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said claims by the plaintiffs were legally insufficient to survive the defendants’ motions to dismiss their cases.

Defendants including Nasdaq, Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s New York Stock Exchange, Bats Global Markets and CHX Holdings Inc’s Chicago Stock Exchange were accused of giving high-frequency traders, who use computer algorithms to gain split-second trading advantages, favored treatment at the expense of ordinary investors. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
