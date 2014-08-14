FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Highlight Communications reports H1 group sales of CHF 216.3 mln
August 14, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Highlight Communications reports H1 group sales of CHF 216.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 14(Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG

* Said on Wednesday H1 group sales up 38.3% to CHF 216.3 million

* Says H1 consolidated net profit improved by 34.1% to CHF 5.9 million

* Says in H1 net debt reduced by CHF 39.5 million to CHF 68.2 million

* Says confirms FY 2014 outlook

* Says continues to expect to achieve consolidated sales between CHF 380 mln and CHF 410 mln and consolidated net earnings attributable to shareholders of CHF 9 mln to CHF 11 million in FY 2014

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
