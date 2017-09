(Corrects currency in headline to CHF from EUR)

August 13 (Reuters) - Highlight Event and Entertainment AG

* Said on Tuesday it reported H1 net sales of CHF 1.179 million (H1 2013: CHF 1.34 million)

* Says H1 operating profit (from continuing operations) of CHF -0.14 million

* Says H1 net profit of CHF 0.31 million (H1 2013: CHF 0.06 million)

