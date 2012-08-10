FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Highland Gold confirms output target
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 10, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Highland Gold confirms output target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Highland Gold H1 gold output up 9.5 pct, yr-on-yr

* Highland Gold shares up 0.43 pct

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Highland Gold is on track to meet its full-year output target of 200,000-215,000 troy ounces of gold and gold equivalents, the company said on Friday, after reporting a strong first-half performance.

In the first six months of 2012 gold equivalent production - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - rose 9.5 percent, year-on-year, to 101,900 ounces, Highland said.

The company, which produces gold from Mnogovershinnoye, Novoshirokinskoye and Belaya Gora mines in Russia, added its average gold sale price increased 13 percent, year-on-year, to $1,641 per ounce.

The gold price rose 3 percent this year in London and was at $1,607.50 an ounce by 0739 GMT. It remained on track for a second weekly gain in three weeks, bolstered by hopes China could move to stimulate growth.

Highland Gold added that its total JORC compliant resources reached 12.9 million ounces and were up 16 percent compared to the end of 2011.

In 2011 Highland Gold missed output forecast, producing 184,102 ounces of gold and gold equivalents.

Highland Gold shares were up 0.43 percent at 117 pence at 0742 GMT in London.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.