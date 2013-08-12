FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Highland Gold confirms full-year output target
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 12, 2013 / 9:15 AM / in 4 years

Russia's Highland Gold confirms full-year output target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian gold miner Highland Gold is on track to meet its full-year production target, the company said on Monday after posting a rise in first-half output.

The company said it expects gold and gold equivalent production - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - to be between 225,000 and 240,000 troy ounces for the full year after first-half output rose 3.7 percent year on year to 105,630 ounces.

The company, partly owned by oligarch Roman Abramovich, said last week that it had felt “no big impact” from gold prices falling by about a quarter this year.

Highland Gold’s London-quoted shares were up 6.6 percent at 73 pence by 0904 GMT.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.