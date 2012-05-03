FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-High Liner Foods to shut two plants in Canada, US
May 3, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-High Liner Foods to shut two plants in Canada, US

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Frozen seafood processor High Liner Foods Inc said it would shut two plants in the United States and Canada due to over capacity at several factories and the acquisition of a more modern plant last December.

The company said it would shut units in Burin, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Danvers, Massachusetts -- its highest-cost and most underutilized facilities.

High Liner expects to incur after-tax cash costs of about C$2.7 million on the closures. It also expects to take an after-tax impairment charge of C$9.9 million for plant and equipment.

The company has grown through recent acquisitions, and many of its plants are operating below capacity, Chief Executive Henry Demone said in a statement.

The Burin plant, which employs 121 full-time employees, will be shut by December end, while the Danvers plant, which employs more than 160 people, will remain open till the first quarter of 2013.

Shares of the company were trading up 5 Canadian cents at C$19.95 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

