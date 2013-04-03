FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nationwide acquires 17 funds from Highmark Capital
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Nationwide acquires 17 funds from Highmark Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Nationwide Financial today announced it has entered an agreement with Union Bank’s HighMark Capital Management to acquire 17 equity and bond mutual funds with $3.6 billion in assets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the deal, Highmark will become the subadviser for nine of the funds it currently manages in the form of nine new Nationwide Funds, according to the announcement. The outside subadvisers for the other eight funds will remain in place.

With the acquisition, Nationwide will have a total of $51 billion in its fund business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.