March 5 (Reuters) - High River Gold Mines, the Canadian miner controlled by a unit of Russian steelmaker OAO Severstal‘s, said its Chief Executive Officer Konstantin Sobolevskiy has resigned.

High River Gold did not provide any reasons behind Sobolevskiy’s resignation, but said its board will meet soon to appoint a new CEO.

Sobolevskiy has been the company’s CEO since 2010.

Shares of High River Gold closed at C$1.35 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.