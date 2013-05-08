FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-HighTower lands Morgan Stanley manager in Los Angeles
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

ON THE MOVE-HighTower lands Morgan Stanley manager in Los Angeles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - HighTower Advisors LLC, an independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring employees away from top U.S. brokerages, has added a veteran branch manager from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to expand the firm’s presence in California.

Frank Epinger, who had been a branch manager and senior vice president at Morgan Stanley, joined HighTower on Monday as an executive director based in Los Angeles. He was previously based out of Morgan Stanley’s Pasadena branch.

Epinger started his advising career more than two decades ago and had been with Citigroup’s Smith Barney prior to joining Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He had also previously worked at PaineWebber Inc, the brokerage which later formed UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas group.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, formed out of the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth business and Citi’s Smith Barney in 2009, is the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets and headcount.

Morgan Stanley confirmed Epinger’s departure, but declined to comment further.

Chicago-based HighTower, formed in 2008, has attracted many breakaway broker teams and managers, like Epinger, who want to become independent and free from attachment to big banks.

In February, HighTower also said it added former Morgan Stanley manager Thomas New, who joined the firm as an executive director in Hunt Valley, a wealthy community in the Baltimore region.

