FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Wealth manager HighTower hires eight-member team from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 6, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Wealth manager HighTower hires eight-member team from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Chicago-based independent wealth management firm HighTower Advisors LLC said it has hired an eight-member team which managed about $750 million in assets at Morgan Stanley.

The Bahnsen Group, led by David Bahnsen and Brian Szytel, provides financial planning and investment management services to high net-worth individuals and families.

Bahnsen, who also serves as the team’s chief investment officer, worked at UBS Financial Services before joining Morgan Stanley.

Szytel manages investment strategy and specializes in personal wealth advising, asset allocation and estate planning. Szytel began his career at UBS before moving to retail brokerage Smith Barney and then to Morgan Stanley in 2008.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately able to confirm the departures. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.