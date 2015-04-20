FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-HighTower lands adviser who managed $500 mln in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Chicago-based wealth management firm HighTower said on Monday it hired veteran financial adviser Carol Nulman from Oppenheimer & Co, where she managed $500 million in client assets.

Nulman worked with high-net-worth clients, institutions, non-profit organizations and trusts during her tenure at Oppenheimer & Co, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Based in Providence, Rhode Island, Nulman has over three decades of experience, having previously worked for Salomon Smith Barney, Wertheim Schroder and Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb.

HighTower was founded in 2007, and currently provides services to 51 financial advisory groups across the United States. The average HighTower advisory practice has around $700 million in assets under management. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Gunna Dickson)

