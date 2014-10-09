Idiosyncratic shocks lay bare high-yield's paltry liquidity

* Nose-diving bonds shake investors’ confidence

* Pitiful liquidity exacerbates price swings

* Liquid CDS markets offer little relief

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - A series of savage price collapses in the secondary European high-yield market has shaken investors out of their complacent mood and laid bare the paucity of liquidity, raising questions about the solidity of the market’s infrastructure.

Investors, seeing stretched credits raise funds at more and more aggressive terms, have been ringing alarm bells for months of the risks of being stuck in small illiquid issues. Things came to a head in September, however, after Phones 4U imploded and left many investors and dealers nursing big losses.

“Liquidity is typically a one-way phenomenon: it’s only good when the market is good,” said Peter Aspbury, a high-yield portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

The one-way traffic in these situations has strained Europe’s brittle secondary market infrastructure, and some issuers, such as South African retailer Edcon, have seen their bonds lose more than 30 points in the course of a month over idiosyncratic risks.

“One of the complaints of the European high-yield market is that either everyone is a buyer or everyone is a seller, especially in times of market volatility, so in recent weeks it’s been difficult to find anyone taking an opposing view particularly on certain names,” said Dominic Ashcroft, managing director at Goldman Sachs.

With investors nervous about idiosyncratic risk, a small amount of selling causes rapid movements in price.

“This cuts both ways though, so even if you step in to buy at the bottom you’ll often find it very difficult to build up a position,” added Ashcroft.

Liquidity is so paltry that even companies with no apparent rot are seeing erratic drops in the secondary market.

German recycling firm Alba Group’s high-yield bonds dropped 30 whole points last Tuesday, despite there being no news. The large drop left investors scratching their heads, with some speculating that the move could have been triggered by a “fat finger” mistake.

WARNING SIGNS IGNORED

Less puzzling are sudden nosedives from some recent debut issuers that have failed to deliver on the recovery story that they had pitched to investors.

“There’s been a lot of debut issuers from June and July who’ve had significantly worse first results than they guided,” said a syndicate banker.

“Investors lose faith in the management pretty quickly.”

Dutch retailer Hema, which came to market on the back of year-on-year Ebitda decline, raised EUR800m of new bonds in June having pitched it as a trough.

Instead, the company revealed last Thursday that second quarter Ebitda was down more than 20% year-on-year, sending its subordinated bonds plummeting in secondary by over 10 points to 75.5 in a matter of hours.

For those who looked closely, the warning signs were there however.

“In quite a few recent refinancing deals you only had to look at where the loans were trading prior to the announcement of the bond issue to see that the loan market was heavily discounting the prospects of the borrower’s turnaround,” said Aspbury.

“Given stretched leverage multiples and weak cash flow, buying these bond issues required suspending your disbelief that the rot had stopped.”

In Hema’s case, by turning to the bond market it was able to rid itself of loans that had previously caused covenant difficulty.

SQUEEZED ON BOTH SIDES

Faced with straightened liquidity, some fund managers have turned to the CDS market for relief. A Switzerland-based portfolio manager said that he uses positions on the iTraxx Crossover as a liquidity buffer to manage outflows.

“You don’t want to be forced to hit a plummeting bid on an illiquid bond in order to fund redemptions,” he said.

But this approach can also create problems of its own.

“People using the Crossover as a hedge have been hurt, as it’s often tightened while cash bonds have weakened immensely,” said Pieter Staelens, a credit analyst at Henderson Global Investors. “They’ve effectively been squeezed on both sides.”

The situation was not helped by the fact that the index’s roll to Series 22 was delayed by two weeks to October 6. The roll increased the names in the index from 60 to 75, making it more reflective of the present market given that it now includes a slew of Single-B rated issuers that debuted this year.

Anyone following recent nosedives in the secondary market will see a particularly familiar name: HEMA Bondco I. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)