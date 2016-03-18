Junk bond funds record 5th week of inflows, but caution prevails -BofA

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. high-yield bond funds drew more than $2 billion in new money in the last week, their 5th consecutive week of inflows, but the junk rally might soon be over, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch high-yield credit strategist Michael Contopoulos.

Over the last four weeks, U.S. high-yield funds have gained a net $11.52 billion from retail flows, the largest ever in a four-week span for the asset class, Contopoulos noted in a report late on Thursday.

“It is not surprising to us that retail has piled into risk assets and by extension U.S. (high-yield) lately,” he said, pointing to a 40 percent increase in West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices since Feb. 11, improving economic data and dovish support from the European Central Bank.

“However, given that the fundamental backdrop has not changed and defaults are in fact increasing,” he added, “we believe these inflows are an over-reaction to transitory tailwinds.”

BofA thinks the recent rally has limited staying power, Contopoulos said, as acknowledgement by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen of “stresses in financial markets, combined with a weaker consumer and poor Q4 earnings season should have created renewed fears of a growth slowdown in the U.S.”

Other riskier funds benefited from last week’s continued appetite for them.

Loans added $155 million, emerging-market debt gained $772 million, and high-grade funds increased their assets under management by $2.237 billion, BofA said. Conversely, money market funds lost $33.33 billion for their largest outflow in almost a year. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)