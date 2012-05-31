FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Huntington Ingalls wins $2.38 bln ship deal
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Huntington Ingalls wins $2.38 bln ship deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Huntington Ingalls Industries has been awarded a contract valued at $2.38 billion to start design and construction work on the U.S. Navy’s next large-deck amphibious assault ship Tripoli, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The contract is a modification of a previously awarded fixed-price, incentive fee contract, and runs through June 2018, the U.S. Defense Department said in a daily digest of big weapons contracts.

Huntington Ingalls welcomed the contract that will allow it to start work on LHA-7, the second of the Navy’s new America class of multi-purpose amphibious assault ships.

“Large-deck amphibious ship construction is an important component of our business plan, and we are pleased to have reached agreement with the Navy on this contract,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Irwin Edenzon.

Tripoli will be 844 feet long and 106 feet wide and will displace 44,971 long tons. The fuel-efficient gas turbine propulsion system will drive the ships in excess of 20 knots. The ship will accommodate 1,059 crew and 1,687 troops.

It will be capable of carrying a Marine Corp expeditionary unit, including helicopters, MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc and the short takeoff version of the F35 built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.