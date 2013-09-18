FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma Pharma teams up with MIDROC to enter Ethiopian market
#Healthcare
September 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Hikma Pharma teams up with MIDROC to enter Ethiopian market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it was entering the Ethiopian market through a joint venture with Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi’s MIDROC Group.

London-listed Hikma said the joint venture, named HikmaCure, would establish an Ethiopian operating company, build a local manufacturing facility and would begin marketing and distributing pharmaceutical products in Ethiopia.

The two groups will provide up to $22.3 million each to the joint venture, Hikma said in a statement.

