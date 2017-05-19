FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hikma lowers FY revenue forecast on U.S. drug launch delay
May 19, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Hikma lowers FY revenue forecast on U.S. drug launch delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency unit in last paragraph to $670 million from billion)

May 19 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday said its revenue for the full-year would be between $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion at constant currency, reflecting delays in the launch of its generic asthma drug.

The company's generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's blockbuster lung drug Advair had been denied approval by U.S. regulators due to "major" issues with its application earlier this month.

Hikma had earlier forecast full-year revenue to be around $2.2 billion at constant currency. Revenue from the generics business is now expected to be $670 million, down from its earlier forecast of $800 million. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

