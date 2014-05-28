FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hikma buys Boehringer injectable drugs business for up to $300 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Hikma buys Boehringer injectable drugs business for up to $300 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire assets from the U.S. generic injectable drugs business of Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim for up to $300 million, boosting its presence in the injected medicine market.

London-listed Hikma will pay $225 million upfront for the assets of Boehringer’s Bedford Laboratories and a further $75 million subject to the achievement of performance-related milestones over a period of five years.

In addition, Hikma has entered into an exclusivity arrangement with Boehringer to potentially acquire substantially all of the assets of the Ben Venue manufacturing facility in Bedford, Ohio.

The German company tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch last December to explore a possible sale of its generic sterile injectable drugs business, following a series of manufacturing problems.

Ben Venue announced in October that it was ceasing production due to quality control issues and said it was “exploring strategic options” for its Bedford Laboratories business.

Hikma said its move would help to address critical drug supply shortages in the U.S. market through the planned re-introduction of products. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.