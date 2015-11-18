FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma says US FDA closes out warning at Portugal plant
#Healthcare
November 18, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Hikma says US FDA closes out warning at Portugal plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it had received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration closing out a warning it received from the regulator last year on its injectables manufacturing plant in Portugal.

The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectable drugs, said the letter demonstrates that the corrective actions taken at the plant were fully reviewed and accepted by the FDA.

The FDA had issued a warning letter to Hikma in October 2014 related to investigations and environmental monitoring at the company’s plant in Portugal, where it produces powder, liquid and lyophilised injectable drugs. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

