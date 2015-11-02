FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma cuts full-year generics revenue forecast
#Healthcare
November 2, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Hikma cuts full-year generics revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said trading in its generics unit was below its expectations due to slower-than-anticipated growth in the sales of its gout drug and cut its full-year revenue forecast for the unit.

Hikma now expects revenue in the generics business to be $150 million, down from its earlier range of $175 million to $200 million.

The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, also said it expected 2015 adjusted operating margins for the unit to be in the high twenties. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

