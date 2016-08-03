FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hikma says generic drug unit to be hit by approval delays
#Healthcare
August 3, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Hikma says generic drug unit to be hit by approval delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Plc said full-year core operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs.

The company said it expected 2016 core operating profit for the unit to be between $30 million and $40 million, compared with a profit of $46 million in 2015.

Hikma reiterated its expectation that full-year revenue would be between $2 billion and $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

