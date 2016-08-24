FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Hikma first-half core operating profit falls 14 pct
#Market News
August 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Drugmaker Hikma first-half core operating profit falls 14 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its core operating profit fell 14 percent to $176 million, hurt by lower contribution from specific market opportunities for its generics business.

** The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, reported revenue of $882 million for six months ended June 30.

** Hikma warned in August that full-year core operating profit from its generics unit would be hurt by delayed approvals of new products and higher-than-expected costs.

** Generics segment accounted for 30 percent of company's first-half revenue.

** Hikma bought Boehringer's U.S. generic drug business for $2.65 bln in 2015, as it tried to gain scale in a highly competitive part of the pharmaceutical market.

** It said on Wednesday that it is making significant progress with integration and is on track to deliver cost synergies for the Boehringer deal.

** Hikma said it continued to expect 2016 revenue to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

