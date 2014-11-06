FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma raises full-year revenue forecast
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Hikma raises full-year revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc raised its full-year revenue growth target to 7 percent, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.

The company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, had earlier forecast sales growth of around 5 percent in 2014.

The Jordanian company also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast for its injectible drugs business to 25 percent, with adjusted operating margins of above 35 percent. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

