FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Drugmaker Hikma's full-year core operating profit rises 2.4 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 5 months ago

Drugmaker Hikma's full-year core operating profit rises 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.

The company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generic and injectable drugs, said revenue rose 35.4 percent to $1.95 billion in 2016.

Hikma, which bought Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S. generic drugs business last year, had cut its full-year revenue expectation for the business in November, due to a slightly slower-than-expected ramp-up in the unit.

Core operating profit rose to $419 million for the year ended Dec. 31 from $409 million.

Jordan-based Hikma, founded in 1978, also forecast 2017 revenue of about $2.2 billion on a constant currency basis. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.