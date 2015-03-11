FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hikma profit jumps on strong injectible drug sales
March 11, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Hikma profit jumps on strong injectible drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectible drugs, particularly in the United States.

The Jordanian company, which makes and markets branded and non-branded generics and injectible drugs, also said it expected 2015 revenue growth of about 6 percent in constant currency terms.

Pretax profit rose to $362 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $298 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.49 billion. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

