Hikma Pharma profit rises as injectables sales doubles

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its adjusted profit rose about 13 percent for the first half as the injectables business revenue almost doubled, and reiterated its revenue growth forecast of 20 percent for the full year.

Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders rose to $46 million in January-June from $40.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue climbed about 35 percent to $532.3 million. Global injectables business, which contributes 42 percent of the company’s overall revenue, rose 94 percent.

Hikma said sales from its generics division fell 27 percent, hurt by increasing pricing pressure and additional steps taken to comply with a warning letter from U.S. regulators earlier this year.

The company cut its revenue forecast for the generics business to $115 million from a range of $130 million to $135 million for the full year.

Hikma raised its interim dividend to 6 pence per share from 5.5 pence.

Hikma shares, which have risen 12 percent since the start of the year, closed at 725 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.