FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hikma Pharma to buy Ben Venue's generic injectables factory
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharma to buy Ben Venue's generic injectables factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Agreed with Ben Venue Laboratories, Inc. , part of Boehringer Ingelheim Group of companies, to acquire their generic injectables manufacturing site in Bedford, Ohio

* No incremental consideration is payable in relation to Hikma acquiring Ben Venue manufacturing site.

* All manufacturing at Ben Venue site was ceased in December

* Acquisition of assets expected to be slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS in 2014, 2015 and strongly accretive to adjusted EPS from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.