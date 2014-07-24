BRIEF-Hikma Pharma to buy Ben Venue's generic injectables factory

July 24 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Agreed with Ben Venue Laboratories, Inc. , part of Boehringer Ingelheim Group of companies, to acquire their generic injectables manufacturing site in Bedford, Ohio

* No incremental consideration is payable in relation to Hikma acquiring Ben Venue manufacturing site.

* All manufacturing at Ben Venue site was ceased in December

* Acquisition of assets expected to be slightly dilutive to adjusted EPS in 2014, 2015 and strongly accretive to adjusted EPS from 2016