BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals says H1 revenue rises 16 pct
August 20, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals says H1 revenue rises 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Interim dividend 0.07 USD per share

* H1 group revenue increased by 16 pct to $738 million

* H1 group adjusted operating margin rose to 33.2 pct, up from 29.6 pct,

* H1 profit attributable to shareholders increased by 132 pct to $169 million

* Interim dividend of 7.0 cents per share, in line with first half of 2013

* Special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, reflecting exceptionally strong market opportunities in us businesses in first half of 2014

* H1 global injectables revenue grew 41 pct, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

