BRIEF-Hikma Pharmaceuticals says H1 revenue rises 16 pct

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Interim dividend 0.07 USD per share
* H1 group revenue increased by 16 pct to $738 million
* H1 group adjusted operating margin rose to 33.2 pct, up from 29.6 pct,
* H1 profit attributable to shareholders increased by 132 pct to $169 million
* Interim dividend of 7.0 cents per share, in line with first half of 2013
* Special dividend of 4.0 cents per share, reflecting exceptionally strong market opportunities in us businesses in first half of 2014
* H1 global injectables revenue grew 41 pct, with an adjusted operating margin of 41.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: