BRIEF-Hikma says US FDA warning resolved; sees 2014 generics revenue of about $170 mln

April 2 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -

* Announces successful resolution to US FDA warning letter at Eatontown facility

* Announces that we have received a close-out letter from us fda that lifts warning letter received in february 2012 in respect of its eatontown facility in new jersey, which provides oral products for us market

* Successfully resolves all issues raised by us fda in february 2012 and all subsequent communications

* “Pleased to report that we have brought Eatontown facility back into compliance with US FDA” - CEO

* Expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct

* We are investing in our pipeline of oral and other non-injectable product forms, whilst continuing to look for further product acquisition opportunities