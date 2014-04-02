FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hikma says US FDA warning resolved; sees 2014 generics revenue of about $170 mln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 2, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma says US FDA warning resolved; sees 2014 generics revenue of about $170 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -

* Announces successful resolution to US FDA warning letter at Eatontown facility

* Announces that we have received a close-out letter from us fda that lifts warning letter received in february 2012 in respect of its eatontown facility in new jersey, which provides oral products for us market

* Successfully resolves all issues raised by us fda in february 2012 and all subsequent communications

* “Pleased to report that we have brought Eatontown facility back into compliance with US FDA” - CEO

* Expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct

* We are investing in our pipeline of oral and other non-injectable product forms, whilst continuing to look for further product acquisition opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.