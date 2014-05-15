FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hikma raises operating margin forecast for injectables unit
#Healthcare
May 15, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma raises operating margin forecast for injectables unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Has made a strong start to year and pleased to be reiterating guidance for 2014 of around 5 pct group revenue growth

* In branded, continue to expect revenue growth of around 10 pct in 2014 and adjusted operating margin in line with 2013

* Successfully returned Eatontown facility to regulatory compliance earlier this year

* Upgrading expectations for adjusted operating margin in injectables to around 35 pct

* Continue to expect generics business to deliver revenue of around $170 million in 2014, with an adjusted operating margin of above 25 pct

* Expect this strong performance to continue and we reiterate our guidance of above 20 pct revenue growth for global injectables business for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
