BRIEF-Hikma says U.S. court grants temporary restraining order on co's Colchicine capsules
October 10, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hikma says U.S. court grants temporary restraining order on co's Colchicine capsules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Notes that us district court for district of delaware has granted takeda pharmaceuticals u.s. a motion for a temporary restraining order in relation to further distribution of hikma’s fda-approved colchicine 0.6mg capsules

* Litigation will continue later this month and hikma will work constructively for a positive outcome.

* Hikma received fda approval of its new drug application for colchicine 0.6mg capsules on 30 september 2014.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
